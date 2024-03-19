Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim urged to reconsider retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Photo: AP

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 9:45 AM

A string of excellent performances in the recent Pakistan Super League has seen Imad Wasim appear as a potential wildcard selection for this year's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim played a brilliant role in helping Islamabad United to a third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Monday. The 35-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul to help restrict Multan Sultans to 159/9 and then returned later in the match to guide the run chase home with an unbeaten 19*.

It was the third match on the trot that Imad has made a telling contribution at the tournament, with the southpaw collecting three valuable wickets against Quetta Gladiators in Eliminator 1 and then again producing the goods in Eliminator 2 against Peshawar Zalmi when he blasted an unbeaten 59*.

Performances like that would be highly sought for Pakistan during June's T20 World Cup, although at this stage Imad remains retired from international cricket with the talented all-rounder having called time on his career at the highest level in November last year.

But Pakistan Test captain and Islamabad United teammate Shadab Khan has already reached out to Imad in the hope that he will make himself available for this year's 20-over showcase, believing conditions teams will face in the USA and Caribbean will suit his style of bowling.

"I want to, in fact, when Imad made the decision, I had also talked to him that I didn't want him to leave. Because Pakistan needs players like him. God willing, if there is a discussion with him, hopefully he will come back because the World Cup is approaching and the way he is performing and his experience in CPL (Caribbean Premier League), Pakistan definitely needs him," Shadab asserted as quoted by ICC.

Imad took four wickets from six matches at the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup with a best haul of 2/25 coming against Afghanistan in Dubai, but was overlooked for the most recent tournament in Australia when selectors opted to use Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab as their premier spinning options.

While Imad has not played a T20I for Pakistan since he took two wickets against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in April last year, he did leave the door slightly ajar for a potential recall if skipper Shaheen Afridi does request his return.

"I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that. Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL," Imad said.

