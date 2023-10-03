Gautam Gambhir predicts Babar Azam will score '3-4 centuries' at the World Cup

The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently the top batter in International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI rankings. Many expect the Right-handed batter to make a mark at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to begin from October 5 in India.
Former India player Gautam Gambir recently made a big prediction on Babar and claimed that he can go on to “score three or four centuries” in the World Cup.
World-class batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, David Warner, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson etc will look to score big at the tournament. But here's why Gambir picked Babar. “The kind of technique Babar Azam has, I think he will score three or four centuries for Pakistan in this World Cup,” Gambhir told Star Sport.
While talking about India’s chances, Gambhir pointed out that skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to pull off an impressive show at the World Cup on home soil.
"The kind of ability he has... India are playing the World Cup at home. We all know about Rohit Sharma's record at home. He has three or four double hundreds. So, I'm sure he will be really looking forward to and he will be eager to turn it around for India,” Gambhir, who won the World Cup in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, said.
Gambhir was not the only one who felt that Babar would shine at the World Cup. Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that Pak cricketer may emerge as the highest run-getter of the competition. "Leading run-scorer is probably gonna be somebody like Babar," Steyn told Star Sports.
Babar looked in sublime touch as he played a brilliant knock of 80 against New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up fixture. Babar’s batting, however, went in vain as Pakistan were defeated by the Kiwis by five wickets.
In his last ODI World Cup campaign in 2019, Babar had scored 474 runs having played eight matches. The 28-year-old registered an average of 67.71, and a strike rate of 87.77 in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He had notched three fifties and a century back then. Babar claimed his solitary World Cup ton against New Zealand.
Pakistan will kick off their World Cup 2023 journey with a match against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.
ALSO READ:
The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
'The Professor' was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as both a manager and as a player
The Spaniard needed a medical timeout during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson leaving his Australian Open hopes in jeopardy
The 37-year-old retired as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in Test match cricket
The weekly event at Jumeirah Golf Estates kicks off the New Year in style
The 16th edition of the event sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday
Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile
Changes to his swing have helped the former champion Byrne sharpen his game