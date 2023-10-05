New Zealand opt to bowl against England in World Cup opener

Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions England in the opening match of the ODI World Cup here on Thursday.
Latham is leading the side with skipper Kane Williamson missing the opening game due to an ongoing knee injury. Lockie Ferguson also missed out due to a niggle, while Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee all miss out.
For England, Ben Stokes missed the game due to a niggle in his hip, while Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey were also left out of the playing XI.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
ALSO READ:
Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
Ketema clocked an unofficial women's world record debut, finishing in a fantastic 2:16:07
Jona, who was born in Bato, Leyte, Philippines, says she could never thank her mother enough for making her a mentally strong person
The 25 year-old Ethiopian became the eighth fastest women in marathon history
Milana Rozhko clinched the gross category while the overall girl’s category was won by Fatma Kalbat
Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver aims to get the best from Prodrive Hunter with a long battle still ahead in Saudi
Fans use phone torches and lighters to illuminate the final green as the South African finishes in style with a birdie
The tourists was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action