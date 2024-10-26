New Zealand beat India by 113 runs to win Test series 2-0

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Photo: AFP

New Zealand bowled out India for 245 in the second innings to wrap up a 113-run victory on day three of their second Test in Pune on Saturday and win the three-match series 2-0.

The Black Caps won the opening Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets and secured their maiden series victory in India, with Mitchell Santner picking up 6-104 for a match haul of 13.

Defeat snapped India's streak of 18 successive home series wins stretching back to 2012.