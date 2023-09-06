New Zealand beat England to tie T20I series 2-2

Tanisha, 20, who started her badminton career in Dubai, moved to India six years ago
New Zealand beat England by a comfortable six wickets at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, with Tim Seifert hitting 48 and Glenn Phillips adding 42, to draw their four-match Twenty20 International series 2-2.
England's Jonny Bairstow (73) had earlier hit his fastest half century in T20 internationals as the hosts set New Zealand a target of 176 after finishing on 175-8 on a warm evening in Nottingham.
New Zealand won with 2.4 overs to spare, finishing on 179-4 with Mark Chapman 40 not out.
England had won the first two matches, with New Zealand coming back strongly to end on level terms.
ALSO READ:
Tanisha, 20, who started her badminton career in Dubai, moved to India six years ago
Garvit Yildiz & Dilek Yildiz claim second place on a countback at the Fire course
Kieron Pollard's squad dominate rivals to win maiden title in only their second attempt
Man United suffer embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth as Villa edge to victory against Gunners
Ashiqur Shibli steals the batting highlights for the visitor in Match 3 at the ICC Academy grounds
‘Wish me luck, this will be life-changing for all the three qualifiers – whoever they are’
The American was not seriously injured but it is unclear if he will be pronounced fit to compete in Sunday’s finale at Khalid Lagoon
Hartono says she had to fight for every point to get past Watson as Tikhonova waltzed past Abduraimova in the second semifinal