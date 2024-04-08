Muhammad Waseem-led UAE to compete in ACC Men's T20 Premier Cup

IPL 2024: 'Supla Shot' specialist SKY back in the mix for stuttering Mumbai ahead of Delhi clash
Former champions sit at the bottom of the table having lost all their matches against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals
Prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the 14-member UAE team that will compete in the ACC Men’s T20 Premier Cup 2024 in Oman.
The UAE take on Kuwait in their first Group B clash on April 12. They play Bahrain on April 13 before taking on Oman (April 15) and Cambodia (April 17).
Group matches will be followed by semifinals, which will be contested by the top two teams from Group A and Group B.
The final will be held on April 21 as the winner of this tournament will qualify for next year’s Asia Cup which will be played in the T20 format.
In the 14-member UAE squad, middle-order batter Vishnu Sukumaran who has represented the team in two ODIs, has earned his first T20 call-up.
Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Haider Shah and leg-spinner Muhammad Farooq are the two other uncapped players in the squad.
UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Naseer, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Haider Shah, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Raja Akif, Tanish Suri and Vishnu Sukumaran.
ALSO READ:
Former champions sit at the bottom of the table having lost all their matches against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals
The six-time Grand Slam champion stressed on the need to balance one's personal and professional lives
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer overtakes Malinga on 171 wickets as Yuzvendra Chahal continues to top the table with 193 scalps
Bids, including the latest for $3.8 million, have been rolling in since late March for the Everlast-brand shorts that 'The Greatest' wore in his fight against Joe Frazier
The Mercedes team principal said he had a shortlist of drivers in mind but a decision was not imminent
The batter was found guilty of misrepresenting the board about his decision to play for the UAE
‘Don't test my patience’ threatens the all-rounder as he posts hard-hitting message on social media following his removal from T20 leadership
Local court resolves dispute after HCA settle partial payment to long-standing dues