Muhammad Waseem hits 89 as UAE beat Namibia by 40 runs

Waseem scored an unbeaten 89 off 50 balls as the UAE made 245 for two, their highest score in T20 internationals

A Staff Reporter
Muhammad Waseem celebrates his half-century. — X

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 1:41 AM

Skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front with a sparkling knock as the UAE beat Namibia by 40 runs in their opening match of the T20 tri-series in Windhoek on Sunday.

Waseem scored an unbeaten 89 off 50 balls as the UAE made 245 for two, their highest score in T20 internationals.


Young opener Alishan Sharafu made 73 off just 33 balls as he shared a 130-run opening partnership with Waseem in just 10.3 overs.

Asif Khan (39 off 22 balls) and Basil Hameed (37 not out off 15 balls) also played brilliant cameos as the UAE finished their innings on a high.

In reply, the home team kept fighting, but they never came close to chasing down that big total, eventually finishing at 205 for eight.

Opener JP Kotze top-scored with a fine knock of 55 for the hosts.

Muhammad Jawadullah, Ali Naseer and Basil took two wickets each for the UAE.

The UAE will take on USA in their next game on Monday.

