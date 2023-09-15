Mohammad Rizwan key to Pakistan's fortunes in World Cup

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Sri Lanka. — AFP

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 12:58 AM

Mohammad Rizwan once again bailed Pakistan out by scoring an unbeaten 86 runs of just 73 balls in a virtual semifinal against Sri Lanka to propel them to a highly competitive total in a rain shortened game at Colombo.

In the end, it was not enough as Sri Lanka played fearless cricket to win the match and set up a final clash with India.

But without Rizwan's effort and his partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan, who suffered a 228-run defeat to India, would have lost by a huge margin to the Lankans.

Walking into bat when Pakistan lost their skipper Babar Azam at 73, Rizwan first anchored the innings when wickets were falling at other end.

From a struggling position of 130/5, Rizwan and Iftikhar took them to 252 at the end of 42 overs. It was quite a comeback by Pakistan and Rizwan played a blinder.

Rizwan, who made his debut in 2015 against Bangladesh, cemented his place in the Pakistan team after former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed lost his place following the 2019 World Cup.

Along with captain Babar, Rizwan has played many match-winning innings for Pakistan.

In his 59 innings played so far for Pakistan, Rizwan has scored 13 half centuries and two centuries with a strike rate of almost 90 and goes about his job without making any noise.

His consistency with the bat time and again has made him a vital cog in the Pakistan team.

His form will be key to Pakistan's fortunes in the World Cup.

