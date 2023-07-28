Meet this 81-year-old Dubai spinner who has dismissed Lara, McCullum and Steyn

A successful businessman and an evergreen cricket enthusiast, Freddy Sidhwa has completed a decade of cricket at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground

Freddy Sidhwa bowls at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground in Dubai. — KT photo by M Sajjad

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 1:01 AM

Apart from their jaw-dropping brilliance in international cricket, Brian Lara, Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn and Rashid Khan also have something else in common.

All these four world-famous cricketers have fallen to the guile of Dubai's Freddy Sidhwa.

A successful businessman and an evergreen cricket enthusiast, Sidhwa tosses the ball and gets it to drift and turn with a classical left-arm spinner's action.

It's not uncommon for a spinner at any level of cricket to beat a batsman in flight.

But at 81, Sidhwa is not just any other spinner.

This octogenarian recently flew back from England where he played under the captaincy of Kevin Pietersen in the JP Morgan International Cricket Cup, a community event which takes place every year at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

The game may have gone through a myriad changes over the years, but Lord's has remained Lord's, a ground steeped in alluring history that is still holding sway over the cricket-loving world.

Sidhwa gleams with pride when he remembers his Lord's heroics at his very own Ocean Fair Cricket Ground, a wonderful cricket facility he built in the Dubai Investment Park.

A lush green outfield and trees lining the boundary greet you as you step on his ground where he still plays every weekend.

It's the hours spent on this ground that keep him game-ready for the JP Morgan-organised community cricket tournament at Lord's.

"I have been a fortunate man who has played the JP Morgan event at Lord's, not once or twice, but 10 times. This year I have completed a decade of playing at the Lord's," Sidhwa told the Khaleej Times, after bowling a few overs for his team, Ocean Fair International, in a T20 match.

Freddy Sidhwa with Sunil Gavaskar at Lord's — Supplied photo

"Every year, some of the biggest names play this tournament with fans like us. These big names share the same dressing room and the famous Long Room where you have your dinner and breakfast. It's a surreal feeling to be at the Lord's with these people."

Was he able to keep his feet on the ground after getting the wicket of Brendon McCullum, the swashbuckling Kiwi legend?

Freddy Sidhwa (left) with former England captain Eoin Morgan (right) at the Lord's Long Room. — Supplied photo

"Yeah, that was an amazing moment. I think that match was in 2016. I remember he was batting very well and hit a lot of sixes. He hit me for a six as well. The next ball again he wanted to hit me, but I got him out," Sidhwa recalled.

Freddy Sidhwa celebrates a wicket at Lord's. — Supplied photo

"He was disheartened, of course. That match was one of the last matches he played as a cricketer at any level."

While Sidhwa also earned the scalp of Afghan superstar Rashid Khan, it's the legendary South African fast bowler Dale Steyn who left an indelible mark on him.

Sidhwa had Steyn caught in the covers by his son, Shahvir, who also plays cricket at a decent level, during one of those matches at the JP Morgan event.

"Graeme Swann (former England off-spinner) was my captain. The very first ball, he (Steyn) tried to hit me through the covers, but he played in the air and Shahvir took the catch," Sidhwa smiled.

Even Steyn was moved by Sidhwa's passion for the sport.

"Dear Freddy, you are the definition of the spirit of cricket," Steyn wrote as he signed an autograph for Sidhwa on a cricket bat at the Lord's Long Room, a few hours after falling prey to his left-arm spin.

If not for a friendly suggestion from Tariq Butt, a veteran UAE-based Pakistani umpire, Sidhwa would have never tried his hand at left-arm spin.

"I played as a wicketkeeper-batsman in Bombay (now Mumbai) before I moved to Dubai in 1974. I continued as a keeper when I started playing here. But once Tariq Butt asked me to bowl during a match, my life as a part-time cricketer changed forever," he said.

Sidhwa took three wickets in the first game as a spinner and won the match for his team from a seemingly hopeless position.

He went on to take hundreds of wickets at club level in Dubai.

But denying a certain Brian Charles Lara an opportunity to complete a hundred is perhaps the greatest cricketing accomplishment of Sidhwa.

Brian Lara, who scored 53 centuries in international, including a record 400 not out in a Test innings against England, was dismissed for 86 by Freddy Sidhwa in a friendly game featuring professionals and amateurs. — Twitter

"Yes, I did get him. But that was in Dubai, not at Lord's," he said.

"The West Indians were here to play a charity golf event. And we had some night cricket matches. He came to open, I bowled three overs at the start. He was trying to hit every ball, but wasn't getting his timing right.

"Eventually, he got into the groove and started playing like the Lara we know. He got to 86 in no time.

"But I brought myself back into the attack. When he hit the first ball for two runs, I knew he would step out to hit the next ball for a six.

"So I bowled little wide, he could not reach and got stumped. He was very annoyed he didn't get his hundred. It was a great thrill for me. It was something that I would always cherish."

Sidhwa, an 'early bird' who gets up at 3 in the morning and does yoga to keep himself fit, wants to keep playing until his body allows him to.

Freddy Sidhwa with his teammates at Lord's. — Supplied photo

"I love to play, things that you love in life, you have to keep on going for that," he says.

"Everything is here in your mind, you have to be mentally strong. If you are a mentally strong person, you can achieve everything."

ALSO READ: