McSweeney wins race to open for Australia against India

Australian batsman Nathan McSweeney plays a shot on the third day of the match between Australia A and India A. — AFP

Nathan McSweeney won the race on Sunday to open for Australia in the first of five Tests against India this month, while Josh Inglis was a surprise inclusion in their 13-man squad.

Since David Warner retired in January, no firm contender had emerged to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order in the blockbuster series starting in Perth on November 22.

While Steve Smith initially stepped into the role, he failed to shine and will revert to his usual number four, behind Marnus Labuschagne.

Uncapped South Australian captain McSweeney, 25, became the front-runner after an impressive start to the domestic season.

But former Test players Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, along with rising teen star Sam Konstas, were also in the picture.

It effectively culminated in a "bat-off" in two Australia A v India A four-day red-ball clashes over the past fortnight.

McSweeney put himself in pole position with an impressive unbeaten 88 in the first match at Mackay, coming in at number four.

Promoted to open for the first time ever in the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he made just 14 and 25, but selectors had seen enough.

"Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket," said chief selector George Bailey.

"His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level."

McSweeney said he was excited by the opportunity.

"I feel like my game's the best it's been, and I just can't wait to get out there and hopefully do everyone proud," he told reporters, adding that he was ready to face the first ball from India.

"I've heard that Uzzie is not the biggest fan of it (facing the opening delivery). I've already been told that by a couple of boys.

"I faced the first ball in both innings out here (against India A), so I'm comfortable with that too."

Travis Head is set to come in at five with Mitchell Marsh filling the all-rounder role after Cameron Green was ruled out of the series following surgery on his spine.

Alex Carey will be behind the stumps, with white-ball opener Inglis picked ahead of Harris, Bancroft and Konstas.