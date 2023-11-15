'Legendary': World No.1 Djokovic congratulates Kohli on record 50th ODI ton

File photos

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 10:13 PM

World No.1 tennis player and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic hailed Virat Kohli's 'legendary' knock against New Zealand in the semifinal clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup on Wednesday.

Kohli's incredible 50th ODI century elicited emotions from all over the world. At the ICC Cricket World Cup, Kohli broke the record for most ODI centuries with his 50th, surpassing 'Masterblaster' Sachin Tendulkar's 49 hundreds.

He attained this milestone in the 42nd over off Lockie Ferguson's bowling, smashing eight fours and one six on his route to three figures.

This was his first-ever century in the knockout stage of the Cricket World Cup, and he also broke Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

With a picture on Instagram story, legendary tennis player Djokovic congratulated Kohli for making history and playing another match-defining knock in a high-pressure game.

Kohli's 117 helped India post a total of 397-4, the greatest first-innings total in a men's World Cup semifinal, and also saw the player become the highest run-scorer in a single ICC Cricket World Cup.

