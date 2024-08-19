Lawrence to replace Crawley in England team to face Sri Lanka

England's Zak Crawley. — Reuters

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 7:59 PM

England's Dan Lawrence will open the batting in place of the injured Zak Crawley in the first Test against Sri Lanka and seamer Matthew Potts will replace Ben Stokes, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

All-rounder Stokes was ruled out for the rest of the English summer after the 33-year-old picked up a hamstring injury last week with batter Ollie Pope taking over the captaincy.

Middle-order batter Harry Brook, 25, has been named vice-captain for the three-match series starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Crawley will also miss the three-match Test series after he sustained a fractured finger.