Kohli looking 'ominous' ahead of Australia Test series, India warn

India's Virat Kohli attends a practice session at the Optus Stadium in Perth. — AFP

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah insisted on Thursday that India were carrying no baggage from their Test whitewash by New Zealand and warned Australia that star batsman Virat Kohli was looking "ominous".

India head into the first of five Tests against Australia on Friday in Perth on the back of their first home series loss in 12 years.

But speedster Bumrah, who will captain the side after Rohit Sharma stayed home following the birth of his second child, said they were only looking forward.

With Rohit out, KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran are in line to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, while there are doubts over number three Shubman Gill who has hurt his thumb.

Kohli is certain to play, but will pad up under increasing scrutiny after managing only two Test centuries in the last five years and averaging just 15 against New Zealand.

Despite signs that one of the world's greatest batsmen may be past his best at 36, Bumrah cautioned that Kohli should never be written off.

Kohli has a stellar record in Australia, averaging 54.08.

"He is one of the greats of the game," said Bumrah.