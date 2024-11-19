'It will be bigger and better': Jason Holder excited for ILT20 season 3

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. — Supplied photo

The DP World International League T20 is set to return for its third season on January 11, 2025, with West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder making his return to the tournament.

After a campaign with the Dubai Capitals in the previous edition, Holder will now represent the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, bringing his experience to a new franchise. As the league continues to grow in both profile and competitiveness, Holder is particularly excited about the increasing role of UAE players, noting that the initiative is not only raising the standard of play but also providing crucial opportunities for local talent to thrive.

The veteran of 261 T20s including 63 T20Is, praised the highly competitive nature of the ILT20, emphasising the impact of the league's unique structure, in particular, the presence of nine international players, along with two players from the UAE.

“When you have nine international players (in a playing eleven), it almost feels like an international game. So, you know, the competition levels are very high. Things like that obviously boost the tournament and its competitive nature as well. I’m really looking forward to seeing more of that — getting the best overseas players to come and play in this tournament, creating great competition and fun," he said.

Holder also praised the reservoir of talent in the UAE, and the ILT20’s role in facilitating opportunities for cricketers in the region.

"It's always good to see the local talent prospering. There are plenty of players from UAE who are worthy of playing not only in this tournament but in other international tournaments as well. As this tournament continues to grow bigger, the talent here will also keep improving and UAE cricket will become much stronger. So, I think the tournament is in good hands, and hopefully, we can continue to help everyone develop.”

The 33-year-old debuted in the second edition of the DP World ILT20. His time with the Dubai Capitals saw him score 121 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 159. He also picked up nine wickets in just as many matches.

“I really enjoyed playing last year, as it was my first time. It's a tournament that showcases a lot of local talent and also features experienced players. Seeing the fans come out in large numbers to support us has honestly been a very pleasing experience, both here in Dubai [Holder spoke while on a tour of Dubai], Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. I’m looking forward to the next edition—I think it will be bigger and better,” he said.

Holder will bolster the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' lineup next year, joining an impressive roster featuring the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Michael Pepper, Charith Asalanka, and David Willey, as they aim for a strong campaign. "I am very excited to be part of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for the upcoming season and to see the tournament grow is honestly a prosperous feeling. I'm sure the organisers were very happy to see it grow and hopefully we can get more and more fans coming into the stands and create a really great atmosphere," he said. Holder, renowned for his versatility, also highlighted his enthusiasm for both batting and bowling. "I enjoy batting when I'm smashing the ball around the park and bowling when I'm taking wickets, so it's hard to pick a preference," he said. "But I enjoy playing in the tournament in general. I'm looking forward to bigger and better things for me personally and for the team as well."