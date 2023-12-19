Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 1:07 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 1:28 PM

Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Tuesday when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs205 million ($2.47 million) for his services, a live broadcast of the tournament's player auction showed.

The fast bowler, who skipped this year's IPL because of a packed calendar, surpassed the Rs185 million ($2.23 million) record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year.

ALSO READ: