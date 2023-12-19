UAE

IPL auction in Dubai: Pat Cummins now most expensive player in history at Rs205 million

Prior to this, Sam Curran, held the record of the most expensive IPL player, and was given Rs185 million

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 1:07 PM

Last updated: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 1:28 PM

Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Tuesday when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs205 million ($2.47 million) for his services, a live broadcast of the tournament's player auction showed.

The fast bowler, who skipped this year's IPL because of a packed calendar, surpassed the Rs185 million ($2.23 million) record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year.

