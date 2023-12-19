UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

IPL auction in Dubai: Mitchell Starc tops Cummins as most expensive player at Rs247.5 million

Earlier today, Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs205 million ($2.47 million) for Cummins, a live broadcast of the tournament's player auction showed

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 2:25 PM

Last updated: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 2:29 PM

Australia's World Cup-winning batter Mitchell Starc beat skipper Pat Cummins to become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history Tuesday when Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs247.5 million for his services.

Earlier today, Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs205 million ($2.47 million) for Cummins, a live broadcast of the tournament's player auction showed.

The fast bowler, who skipped this year's IPL because of a packed calendar, surpassed the Rs185 million ($2.23 million) record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports