IPL 2024: Splendid Narine powers clinical Kolkata to top of the league

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants. — AFP

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Red-hot Sunil Narine smashed 81 off 39 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs and take top spot in IPL table on Sunday.

Narine's blitz, laced with six fours and seven sixes, guided Kolkata to 235-6 after they were invited to bat first in Lucknow's final home game.

Two-time champions Kolkata bowled out Lucknow for 137 in 16.1 overs for their eighth win in 11 matches and almost guaranteed a play-off berth. Second-placed Rajasthan Royals have played one match fewer.

In the first game of the day, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with bat and ball to help holders Chennai Super Kings climb to third with a 28-run win over Punjab Kings.

The top four teams will make the play-offs with the final on May 26 in Chennai.

Narine, who has impressed after being promoted to open by Kolkata this season, led their batting charge in a 61-run first-wicket stand with Phil Salt.

"He was splendid," Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer said of his team's player of the match Narine, who has amassed 461 runs at a strike-rate of 183.66.

"The start from openers has been great. Pure bliss. We just want to keep continuing the momentum so that we get to the great total and be optimistic."

Lucknow's Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets to hurt KKR but Iyer, who made 23, and Ramandeep Singh, who hit a six-ball 25 not out, helped the team finish on a high.

Ramandeep returned to make an impact in the field as he took a stunning catch to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni when he ran back 21 metres to dive and pouch the ball off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Marcus Stoinis hit 36 but the rest of the batting fell flat as spinner Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowler Harshit Rana took three wickets each.

Andre Russell took two wickets and Narine returned figures of 1-22.

Lucknow are fifth on the table and stay in the hunt for a play-off spot.

"Once we go back to dressing room, we move on from this game and see where we went wrong," said skipper KL Rahul. "Last home game, we are on the road for the next few games, we need to be little bit more fearless."

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders 235/6 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 81, Phil Salt 32, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 32; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/49)

Lucknow Super Giants 137/10 in 16.1 overs (Marcus Stoinis 36, KL Rahul 25; Harshit Rana 3/24, Varun Chakravarthy 3/30, Andre Russell 2/17, Sunil Narine 1/22)

Monday's match:

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai

6 pm UAE Time

