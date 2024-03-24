IPL 2024: Samson pleased with captain's knock in RR win

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. — IPL

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 10:09 PM

Sanju Samson is perhaps the most majestic player in Rajasthan Royals, a team brimming with exciting stroke-makers.

The elegant right-hander brought all his class and experience to the middle as he played a fantastic knock of 82 not out off 52 balls to set up Rajasthan Royals' 20-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Skipper Samson’s half-century helped anchor the Royals’ innings, as the team reached 193-4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Nicholas Pooran’s 64 not out went in vain as Lucknow faltered in their chase to end up with 173-6 (20 overs). Skipper KL Rahul also scored 58 off 44 balls.

Samson was played with his man-of-the-match performance in Jaipur.

"It's always great fun to spend time in the middle. This time I have been a different role, with a slightly different combination. (Kumar) Sangakkara (team director) has given me suggestions... I have been playing IPL for ten years, so there's experience coming in," the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

"Good start, but let's see how it goes. It's all about understanding your strengths and weakness. I just react to the ball. That helps me maintain the shape."

Opting to bat, Rajasthan made a speedy start but also lost their openers early. The explosive Jos Buttler was caught behind for 11.

Rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal made a quick fire 24 off 12 balls, including three fours and a six, before chipping a catch straight to mid on.

With the score at 49-2 in five overs, Samson came together with Riyan Parag, who was promoted to No. 4 after showing good domestic form, and it paid off.

The duo added 93 off 59 balls for the third wicket, with Parag scoring 43 off 29 balls. He hit three sixes to provide a launch pad for Samson at the other end.

Samson scored 50 off 30 balls, including two fours and four sixes. He hit another two sixes, adding another 32 runs off the last 22 balls he faced.

Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq picked up 2-41 in four overs, including Parag who was out caught in the 15th over.

While Shimron Hetmyer was out cheaply to Ravi Bishnoi’s wrist spin, Dhruv Jurel provided the finishing flourish scoring 20 not out off 12 balls.

Samson and Jurel added 43 off 22 balls as the Royals finished strongly.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (2-35) then provided two early breakthroughs as Lucknow was down to 11-3 in 3.1 overs.

Quinton de Kock was out caught for four, while Devdutt Padikkal – who had transferred from Rajasthan to Lucknow in the winter window – was bowled for a three-ball duck.

Impact substitute Nandre Burger had Ayush Badoni caught behind for just one as the Super Giants struggled to get going.

Rahul and Deepak Hooda resisted with a 49-run partnership off 26 balls for the fourth wicket.

Just when things appeared to look settled, wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Hooda who had come in as an impact sub. He scored 26 off 13 balls.

Pooran and Rahul then came together, adding 85 off 52 balls for the fifth wicket, and their partnership put Lucknow back on track.

Rahul scored 50 off 35 balls, while Pooran got to 50 off 30 balls, as the chase looked on with 49 runs needed off the last four overs.

The skipper was out caught immediately after the timeout break, puncturing Lucknow’s momentum.

Ravichandran Ashwin sent back big hitting Marcus Stoinis for just three. With 38 runs needed off the last two overs, Pooran couldn’t finish things off for Lucknow. He finished unbeaten, hitting four sixes and four fours in all.

Sandeep Sharma bowled immaculately at the death, finishing with 1-22 in three overs.

"I don't think the target was a lot; it was just ten over-par. We bowled well in patches. Not making too much out of it. Just made a few mistakes," LSG captain Rahul said.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 193/4 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82 not out, Riyan Parag 43) beat LSG 173/6 (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out, KL Rahul 58, Trent Boult 2/35).

ALSO READ: