IPL 2024: Rajasthan aim to continue unbeaten run against Gujarat

The unbeaten Rajasthan Royals will play Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.
The Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their last encounter in Jaipur last week. Jos Buttler marked his return to form, with a spectacular hundred in his 100th IPL game.
Buttler made an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls, his sixth century in the IPL, to eclipse Virat Kohli's century for RCB during a run-chase of 184 runs.
The Royals' skipper Sanju Samson looked in majestic touch in the middle and added 148 runs with Buttler for the second wicket. Samson also completed 4000 runs in IPL during his 42-ball 69 knock..
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in their last outing at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.
The Men in Pink are at the top spot in the points table with four wins in four games, giving them a total of eight points. GT, the 2022 champions and 2023 runners-up, are in seventh place with two wins and three losses, giving them a total of four points.
The two teams have played each other five times in the IPL. The Royals have come up victorious on one occasion, with GT winning four.
In the only match played between the two sides at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur during IPL 2023, the Titans were victorious by nine wickets. This was also the last match played between the Royals and the Titans.
This will be Yuzvendra Chahal's 150th match in the IPL and is five wickets short of reaching the 200-wicket milestone. Chahal has already picked up eight wickets from four matches in IPL 2024 and is currently second in the list of highest wicket-takers this season.
The English batter's last ball century was the highlight of RR's win as they maintained their clean slate of four wins from four matches
