IPL 2024: Kohli loses cool as Kolkata beat Bengaluru in thriller

Virat Kohli argues with umpires during the IPL match beween Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. — IPL

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 7:43 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders survived a late charge by Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsmen to win by one run in an IPL thriller after Virat Kohli's angry outburst at his dismissal on Sunday.

Bengaluru conceded 222-6 after electing to field first at Kolkata's Eden Gardens with Phil Salt smashing 48 off 14 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer hitting 50.

Needing 21 to win in the final over by Mitchell Starc, Bengaluru's number 10 Karn Sharma hit the Australian left-arm quick for three sixes before being caught and bowled.

Wicketkeeper Salt then ran out Lockie Ferguson on the last ball despite a wide throw by the fielder as Bengaluru were bowled out for 221.

Bengaluru slipped early in their chase when Kohli, who made a seven-ball 18, fell caught and bowled off Harshit Rana.

But the former India captain looked confident the high full-toss was above his waist as the umpires checked for a no-ball.

TV umpire Michael Gough declared it out after technology suggested the trajectory of the ball dipped below the waist of the batsman, who returned furious after exchanging words with the on-field officials.

"It was crazy. Rules are rules, Virat and myself in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist," skipper Faf du Plessis, who was with Kohli at the other end when the drama unfolded, said.

"You always find one team happy and the other not so with such decisions."

The drama did not help Bengaluru in their chase as the bottom-placed side in the 10-team table slumped to their seventh loss in eight matches.

Earlier Kolkata started strongly with Salt's explosive knock as the England wicketkeeper-batsman smashed seven fours and three sixes.

Fast bowlers Yash Dayal and Cameron Green took two wickets each to dent Kolkata's top and middle-order but Iyer kept calm to raise his fifty in 35 balls. He fell after a 40-run stand with Rinku Singh, who hit 24.

Andre Russell, who made 27 off 10 balls and Ramandeep Singh, who hit 24 off nine, finished with a flourish in an unbeaten stand of 43.

Russell then turned up with his pace bowling as he took three wickets and fellow West Indian Sunil Narine took two to dent the chase.

England batsman Will Jacks, who made 55, and Rajat Patidar, who hit 52, attempted to set up the chase in a 102-run third-wicket stand, which was broken by Russell.

Russell took down both the batsmen in one over and mystery spinner Narine came up with another double blow in one over including Green and Mahipal Lomror.

Dinesh Karthik with his 18-ball 25 and Sharma with 20 off seven balls tried their best to chase down the target but Kolkata held their nerve.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.

Kolkata Knight Riders 222/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 50, Philip Salt 48, Andre Russell 27*; Cameron Green 2/35)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 221 (Will Jacks 55, Rajat Patidar 52, Andre Russell 3/25)

ALSO READ: