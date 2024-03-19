IPL 2024: Hasaranga to miss Sunrisers Hyderabad's first three matches

The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is set to miss at least the first three IPL matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was named in the Sri Lanka squad for a two-Test series against Bangladesh starting March 22.
Hasaranga has played four Tests for Sri Lanka. He had announced his retirement from the longest format in August last year to focus on white-ball cricket.
However, the 26-year-old was named in Sri Lanka's 17-man squad on Tuesday along with uncapped spinner Nishan Peiris.
The first Test will be played in Sylhet from March 22, while the second tie is slated from March 30 at Chattogram.
Hasaranga was roped in by SRH for INR 15 million.
SRH will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match on March 23 in Kolkata.
They will host Mumbai Indians on March 27 and then travel to Ahmedabad for the game against Gujarat Titans on March 31.
It remains to be seen if the right-arm spinner will be available for SRH's home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.
ALSO READ:
The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
Russia's world number four tennis player, Daniil Medvedev, said earlier this month he was looking forward to competing
Bernardo Silva’s brace took him to 10 goals for the season in all competitions as the champions win without having to move into top gear
The curtain comes down on the 2023-2024 season at the historic racecourse
The Championship side reached the semifinals of the world's oldest football competition for only the second time ever
The American became only the second golfer this year to accomplish the feat after Joaquin Niemann’s 12-under 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba
The reenergised Greek player will hope to level scores with the Polish player who has beaten her in three of their five previous meetings
The Commonwealth Games champion keeps his Paris Olympics hopes alive after A second successive semifinal appearance on the tour