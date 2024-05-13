IPL 2024: Gujarat out of playoff race after washout

The Ukrainian is regarded as the greatest ever amateur boxer having compiled an incredible 396-1 record and won consecutive golds at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics
Gujarat Titans have been knocked out of the playoff race after rain forced their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders to be abandoned without a ball bowled in Ahmedabad on Monday.
The two teams took one point each, confirming a top-two finish for table-toppers Kolkata, who remain the only side to have already qualified for the next stage.
The last times Kolkata ended in the top two in the league stage, they went on to win the tournament in 2012 and 2014.
The top four teams will make the playoffs, but the first and second-placed sides have the advantage of two chances to qualify for the final on May 26 in Chennai.
The unseasonal rain in Ahmedabad left thousands of fans disappointed at the world's biggest cricket stadium.
Rain was unrelenting for close to five hours as the two captains eventually shook hands without even going for the toss.
Shubman Gill-led Gujarat, who won the IPL in their debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya, joined Mumbai Indians and bottom-placed Punjab Kings to be out of the title race.
Kolkata, led by Shreyas Iyer, have been the team to beat in this edition with 10 wins and 19 points in 13 matches to stay ahead of second-placed Rajasthan Royals.
Six teams including defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru stay in the hunt for the remaining three spots for the playoffs.
