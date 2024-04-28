IPL 2024: Gaikwad, Deshpande guide CSK to easy win over SRH

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot. — AFP

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 11:56 PM

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a sparkling 98 off 54 balls to set up Chennai Super Kings' emphatic 78 runs win over the red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday.

Pacers Tushar Deshpande (4/27) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/27) decimated the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting as Chennai Super Kings, who scored 212 for three, restricted their rivals to a modest score of 134 all out.

"Feeling pretty good. It's really tough to play in such wet conditions and to win by 78 runs was a very clinical performance," Gaikwad said.

"Great win for us. There conditions are too hot and humid. I was never even thinking about the hundred. I was just trying to make sure we get to 220 or whatever extra runs possible."

It was Chennai's five win from nine matches as they moved to third place in the points table with 10 points.

Hyderabad, who also have 10 points, have now dropped to the fourth place.

The top four teams in the ten-team tournament will qualify for the playoffs.

Table toppers Rajasthan Royals, on 16 points, are on the verge of making it to the playoffs, while Kolkata Knight Riders, also on 10 points, are occupying the second position.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Chennai Super Kings 212 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 98, Daryl Mitchell 52, Shivan Dube 39 not out)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134 all out in 18.5 overs (Aiden Markram 32, Heinrich Klaasen 20; Shardul Thakur 1/27, Tushar Deshpande 4/27, Matheesha Pathirana 2/17, Mustafizur Rahman 2/19).

Today's match:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata

6 pm UAE Time

