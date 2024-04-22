IPL 2024: Curran lauds bowlers for commitment despite Punjab's defeat to Gujarat

Twenty-three athletes tested positive for a banned drug but were cleared to compete after the country's anti-doping agency found the results were caused by contamination
Following his side's loss to Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match, Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran said that his team fell short by 10-15 runs with the bat and lauded his bowling unit for their "commitment and fight".
Sai Kishore's four-wicket haul and yet another clutch finish by Rahul Tewatia were the highlights as GT beat PBKS by three wickets at Mullanpur Stadium.
A fine spell from Sai Kishore (4/33) bundled out PBKS for 142 in their 20 overs.
GT faced hiccups in their chase too, but fine knocks from Rahul Tewatia (36*), skipper Shubman Gill (35) and Sai Sudharsan (31) took the team to the finishing line with three wickets and five balls to spare.
Harshal Patel (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.
"I think we were 10-15 short. The effort with the ball was incredible, and the commitment and fight were amazing, but it was not enough," Curran said.
"The Afghanistan spinners (from GT, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed) are world-class bowlers and Sai Kishore bowled well, credit to them. That is the third time we have used that pitch, anything above 160 would have been a par total but we still fought well."
GT are in the sixth spot with four wins and four losses, giving them eight points. PBKS are in ninth spot, with two wins and six losses, giving them four points.
