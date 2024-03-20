IPL 2024: A place in T20 World Cup team at stake for LSG captain KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul. — AP

If KL Rahul leads Lucknow Super Giants to their maiden IPL title, he will automatically be rewarded with a spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, reckons head coach Justin Langer, who wants his team's national hopefuls to "concentrate" on doing well for the franchise first.

Rahul, who is coming back from a quadriceps injury and is not expected to keep wickets at the beginning of the IPL, is still not a certainty in the Indian T20 squad and only a good IPL with both the bat and gloves can seal the deal for him.

Asked how he would balance his skipper's personal ambition with the team's interests, Langer said it isn't all that complicated.

"If the team does well, everyone gets rewarded. If KL can captain LSG to IPL title, that means he would have captained well, batted well and kept wickets well," Langer said on Wednesday.

Apart from Rahul, the other serious T20 World Cup contender from LSG is leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

"The message for players, like KL or Bishi (Bishnoi) will be that more they concentrate on playing well for LSG, their chances (of WT20 call-up) will increase," the Australian coach said.

With foreign recruits Mark Wood and David Willey ruled out of the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants' pace bowling unit looks thin on experience.

Shivam Mavi, the injury prone pacer, hasn't played competitive cricket since August 2023 while Delhi's tearaway quick Mayank Yadav was out of the entire Ranji Trophy season with a side strain.

Mohsin Khan, the find of the 2022 IPL, has had injury issues and Yash Thakur isn't very experienced at the tournament level.

"It is a very good observation that we lack some experience in pace department but there is enormous talent. The pacers -- they all look fit, healthy and hungry," Langer said.

"We need to manage them well not just at start but through the whole tournament. Among pacers Naveen (ul Haq) has played a lot of T20 cricket."

Apart from Naveen, the other overseas fast bowler is Shamar Joseph, the West Indies sensation, who has won hearts with his performances in the recent two Tests in Australia.

However, with very little T20 experience even in the Caribbean Premier League, will he come in handy in IPL? Langer sounded bullish.

"He didn't have experience even before going into two Test matches," Langer said.

"I was commentating and I saw him take seven wickets in 37 degrees, 80 per cent humidity and a broken toe. He is an incredible athlete. Smile, spirit, athleticism and skill, he has got all those ingredients that you need to succeed."

