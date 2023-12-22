Virat Kohli returning to India due to 'family emergency' ahead of Test clash against South Africa

The score was the second-highest by a Bangladesh batsman in one-day internationals behind Litton Das’s 174 against Zimbabwe
India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli is returning to India from South Africa due to a family emergency ahead of the first Test clash against the Proteas according to a BCCI source.
Kohli was set to make his first appearance after the World Cup final heartbreak last month. But as of now he is returning back to India but will be available for the Test series which will begin on December 26.
"Virat is coming back from South Africa due to some personal reasons but he will be available for the test series against South Africa starting on December 26," a BCCI source stated.
The series will be a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. He will be a crucial figure for India as he was the nation's leading run scorer during the last WTC cycle with 932 runs from 30 innings and has already netted a century and a fifty from his side's two completed Tests against the West Indies to begin the 2023-2025 cycle.
Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series, which is a part of the World Test Championship cycle, after fracturing his finger.
"Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture," the source added.
Gaikwad had injured his finger while trying to take a catch during the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week.
