India's Bumrah named ICC Cricketer of the Year after stellar 2024

Jasprit Bumrah receives the Player of the Series award from Allan Border at the end of the fifth Test between Australia and India in Sydney on January 5, 2025. — AFP

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named men's cricketer of the year for 2024, the International Cricket Council announced Tuesday, a day after he won the Test award.

Bumrah, 31, ended last year as the top wicket-taker in Tests with 71 wickets and inspired India to the T20 World Cup title in June.

"The year 2024 was incredibly special -- winning the men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados and also contributing as much as I could across all three formats of the game," said Bumrah.

"I dedicate this award to everyone who has believed in me, the power of hard work and dreams, and to bowlers worldwide who continue to inspire and strive for excellence."

Bumrah beat England batters Harry Brook and Joe Root as well as Australia's Travis Head to the award -- the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, given by the sport's governing body.

He is fifth Indian to receive the award after Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016) and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018).