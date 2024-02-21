India's Bumrah, injured Rahul out of fourth England Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah during the third Test. — AFP

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 12:41 AM

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the fourth Test against England and batsman KL Rahul ruled out due to injury, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.

Bumrah played a key part in India's last two victories as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series but he has been released from the match in Ranchi starting Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said: "The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times."

Rahul played the opener but missed the next two matches due to a quadriceps injury and "his participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness".

Medium-pace bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team in Ranchi after he was released from the third Test, which the hosts won by 434 runs on Sunday.

Updated squad for fourth Test: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

