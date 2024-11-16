Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh announce birth of second child

Photo: File

India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh on Saturday announced the birth of their newborn child.

Rohit took to Instagram to announce that the family of three has now become four with a subtle reference to the beloved sitcom 'Friends', "The FAMILY, the one where we are four."

He captioned his post, "15.11.2024" which indicates the date of birth of his newborn child. Rohit and Ritika were blessed with a daughter Samaira, born in 2018.

Due to the birth of his second child, the Indian skipper did not travel with the team to Perth ahead of the Border Gavaskar series opener.

With less than a week left in the commencement of the series, it is still unclear if Rohit will feature in the opening Test against Australia.

Rohit's teammate KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty will also soon embark on the journey of parenthood. Recently, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their pregnancy.

They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)." The beautiful note also features a clip art of the evil eye.