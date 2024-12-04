Indian team bans open net practice sessions after crowd distracts players: Report

Photo: AFP file

Team India on Wednesday banned open net practice sessions after more than 5,000 spectators came to the Adelaide Oval to watch the side, according to a report from The Age.

According to the report, the tourists felt uncomfortable during the open net session amid a carnival atmosphere on the ground. However, Australia's sessions will be open to the fans.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that India expressed their preference for the remaining training sessions, and wants it to be under closed doors to minimise potential noise or distractions.

India are currently 1-0 up in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series following their record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth. The second Test will be a day-night affair in Adelaide, beginning from Friday.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.