Indian captain Rohit Sharma to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy opening ceremony: Reports

India's captain Rohit Sharma. Photo: AFP

India will not travel to Pakistan for next month's Champions Trophy but skipper Rohit Sharma will visit the neighbouring country, media reports have said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't yet confirmed if Rohit Sharma will travel to Pakistan but according to IANS, the 37-year-old will make the trip to attend the opening ceremony, the news agency said, citing sources.

The Champions Trophy will be played from February 19 to March 9 with eight teams — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan — participating in the competition.

Although Pakistan are the hosts, India will play all their matches in the UAE. Dubai will host India's games.