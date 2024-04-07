Indian captain Rohit Sharma reveals 2 teammates he would not share a room with

The six-time Grand Slam champion stressed on the need to balance one's personal and professional lives
India skipper Rohit Sharma jokingly said he would never share a room with two of his teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.
While making an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit joked that he wouldn't share a room with Dhawan and Pant because they are messy and they don't get their rooms cleaned for three to four days.
"Everyone gets a single room nowadays. But if I get a chance to share a single room, there are two people with whom I wouldn't want to share rooms — Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. Bade gande hai (They are very messy). After practice, they just toss their clothes on the bed," Rohit said in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
"Their room is always on DND because they sleep till 1pm. The housekeeping staff comes in the morning to clean their rooms, so it's important for them to put their rooms on DND. Otherwise, they will barge in. That's why their rooms often stay messy for three to four days. It becomes a problem for the people staying around them. So, I don't think I will be able to stay with them," he added.
