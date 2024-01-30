UAE

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal taken to hospital after falling sick

The right-hander, who has struck two hundreds and a half-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, is under observation

By ANI

Mayank Agarwal. Photo: AFP file
Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 9:43 PM

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he vomited and felt unease, according to sources.

Agarwal, who is the skipper of the southern Indian state team Karnataka, is under observation. The right-handed batter will undergo some tests.

According to ESPNciricinfo, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Agarwal was onboard a flight from Agartala to Surat via New Delhi for Karnataka's fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways which will begin on Friday.

He recently bagged the Best International Debut for the year 2019-20 at the Naman Awards.

Mayank has been a crucial figure for Karnataka in domestic cricket this season, having struck two hundreds and a half-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Karnataka are currently second in Group C with two wins, a draw and a defeat in four matches.

Vice-captain Nikin Jose is likely to take over the captaincy in Mayank's absence.

