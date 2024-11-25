India vs Australia first Test: Jasprit Bumrah leads team to historic win in Perth

Photo: BCCI/X

India fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets apiece as the tourists hammered Australia by 295 runs in the first test at Perth Stadium on Monday.

Australia were bowled out for 238 after tea on day four, paceman Harshit Rana wrapping up the fourth innings by clean-bowling keeper Alex Carey for 36 to secure India's 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The last time Australia won a home series after losing the opening test was 55 years ago against West Indies.

"Fairly disappointing," said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

"It was just one of those games where not much went right. We didn't really give ourselves a chance in a few different facets ... so there's a few different areas we've got to clean up."

After electing to bat on a seaming first day, India were all out for 150 before fighting back to dismiss Australia for 104 courtesy of a Bumrah five-fer.

Dual centurions Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal lifted the tourists to 487-6 declared, setting a massive fourth-innings target of 534 for the hosts.

'Less spicy'

Resuming day four on 12-3, the hosts quickly lost Usman Khawaja (four) after the opener mistimed Siraj (3-51) to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Rana (1-69) bowled with fire, temporarily immobilising Steve Smith with a rib-tickler and getting Travis Head jumping as the pair added 62.

Steve Smith, returning to his favoured number four position after an ill-fated opening experiment, fell caught-behind on 17 to Siraj.

Head crunched boundaries aplenty on his way to his 89 but fell shy of an eighth test ton when he edged to Pant off Bumrah (3-42), who picked up eight wickets for the match.

Bumrah was captaining the side in place of Rohit Sharma, who missed the match as he recently welcomed his second child but has since rejoined the squad.