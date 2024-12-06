India win toss, bat in second Australia Test

Photo: AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the day-night second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

The visitors are riding high after a 295-run victory in the first Test in Perth, but Australia have won all seven pink-ball Tests they have contested at the venue.

"Looks a good pitch. It obviously looks a little dry at the moment but there's enough grass covering as well," said Rohit, who missed the opening Test for the birth of his second child.

"There will be something in it for everyone."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

India have kept faith with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the top of the order after their exploits in Perth, with Rohit due to come in at six.

Shubman Gill returns at three after recovering from a fractured thumb, with Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel making way.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the nod ahead of Washington Sundar after being overlooked for Perth, seeking to add to his 536 Test wickets.

Australia named their team on Thursday with Scott Boland taking over from injured speedster Josh Hazlewood in the only change.

"Day one, pink ball, might be a bit of nip there for us," said Australia captain Pat Cummins of a pitch showing a good tinge of green.