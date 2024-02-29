India vs England: Bumrah back for final Test, Rahul still recovering

The Peter Cowen Academy building at Emirates Golf Club will be opening soon and has the potential to significantly enhance the overall facilities of the Club
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will reunite with the India team for the fifth and final Test against England, but middle order batter KL Rahul has not fully recovered from a quadricep tendon injury, the Indian cricket board said on Thursday.
India rested Bumrah for the fourth Test in Ranchi, where Rohit Sharma and his men grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
Rahul remains sidelined since hurting himself in the opening Test in Hyderabad and, according to media reports, was in London to consult a specialist.
"The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
Akash Deep impressed in his Test debut in Ranchi as India's second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj, and could join Bumrah in India's pace attack for the final Test in Dharamsala from March 7.
Frontline seamer Mohammed Shami missed the entire series with a heel injury and underwent a surgery earlier this week.
"He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process," Shah said of Shami.
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
