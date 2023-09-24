India thrash Australia by 99 runs to clinch ODI series

Ryder Cup-winning captain Luke Donald joins host of big names set to tee off in Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Major champions Padráig Harrington, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott and Rolex Series winner Ryan Fox all return to Emirates Golf Club
India beat Australia by 99 runs in the second one-day international in Indore to clinch the three-match series.
After being put into bat, Indian made a huge 399 for five, thanks to hundreds from Shreyas Iyer (105), Shubman Gill (104) and half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 36 balls) and stand-in captain KL Rahul (52 not out).
Australia were given a revised target of 317 in 33 overs due to rain.
But the Australians were all out for just 217 runs in 28.2 overs.
David Warner (53) was the only batsman to have put up a fight.
For India, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each.
India won the opening match in Mohali by five wickets.
The last match of the series will be played in Rajkot on Wednesday.
This is the final official warm-up event ahead of the ICC World Cup which starts on October 5 in India.
