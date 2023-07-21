India-Pakistan World Cup match: Why are fans booking hospital beds instead of hotel rooms?

Ahmedabad will host the blockbuster fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15

This may sound bizarre and it is. Cricket fans in India and from around the world who are eager to watch the blockbuster India versus Pakistan match at the World Cup are booking hospital beds instead of hotels.

The reason: Hotel prices.

With India scheduled to host the 50-over World Cup in October-November, hotel prices have gone up, especially in Ahmedabad, which will host the India-Pakistan fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

According to reports, hotel prices have gone up by 10 to 20 per cent. With the demand being high due to the match, hotel guests will have to shell out a lot more to get a room. Some hotels have already been sold out, according to reports.

Left with no other alternative due to the spiralling costs, fans are making inquiries at hospitals for their stay. And it is being reported that hospitals too are being welcoming. While the priority remains the health care of the patients, hospitals are willing to accommodate these fans, who are also keen on doing a medical check-up during their stay, it is being said.

