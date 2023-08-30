India-Pakistan matches test your character, says Hardik Pandya

India's Hardik Pandya during a training session in Bengaluru. — PTI

The multiple battles against Pakistan in Asia Cup will test the character and personality of the players in the Indian team, feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India get their Asia Cup campaign underway against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday. Both teams can play each other as many as three times if they reach the final.

Ahead of India's opening game, Pandya spoke about the intensity of an India-Pakistan clash.

"It’s an event which I’ve seen how it checks your character and personality, and at the same point in time, you can see in how deep waters you can swim. So, for me, all these factors excite me a lot,” he told Star Sports.

“A lot of emotions are attached by fans. For us, it is about playing a good team, playing a match against a very good side who has done very well in the recent past."

Pandya also mentioned that fixtures against teams like Pakistan involve making calculated decisions and not getting carried away by emotions.

"We try to keep the outside noise out and focus on how we can play good cricket. We can’t get too emotional about it because then, certain decisions can be reckless, which I don’t believe in. But, at the same point in time, it’s a mega event."

The Asia Cup is being played in the ODI format as a dress rehearsal for the ICC World Cup to be played in October-November in India.

Highlighting his approach to the format, Pandya stated that a strategic mindset along with situational awareness plays a crucial role.

“It’s just that you have a little more time than what you think. It is a game where you have to adapt, you have to get used to the conditions because the game is going on for 50 overs, and to play, to win against a good side, you have to play a good 100 overs of cricket," he said.

"As a cricketer, for me, my mindset only changes for the fact that I start preparing according to how the ODI format demands, and if the preparation is proper, then I just go out there and read the situation.

"Half the time, the situation dictates itself, so you don’t have to use rocket science. You’ve to just watch the game, see, try to understand what’s happening, and maybe take a smarter call.”

