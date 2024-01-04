India beat South Africa by seven wickets to level Test series

A trip down memory lane: Recollections of Dubai Creek hosting the Dubai Desert Classic in 1999 and 2000
The prestigious tournament moved from its traditional home at the Emirates Golf Club to ‘showcase the skyline and city of Dubai to the world’
India won the second Test by seven wickets against South Africa in just two days at Cape Town on Thursday.
After 23 wickets fell on the first day on an extremely difficult wicket to bat, South Africa started their second innings at 62-3 with a deficit of 36 runs.
After being bowled out for 55 in the first innings, South Africa did much better in the second, thanks to a stunning hundred from opener Aiden Markram (106 off 103 balls, 17 fours, 2 sixes).
But none of the other batsmen could stand up to the Indian pace attack as the Proteas were all out for 176.
Jasprit Bumrah (6/61), with his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, ensured India only had a small target of 79 to chase in the fourth innings.
Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (28 off 23 balls) set the tone for India's chase with a blistering attack.
South Africa did get three wickets — Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) — but skipper Rohit Sharma (17 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (4 not out) ensured India reached home safely to level the two-match series.
South Africa had won the first Test at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.
ALSO READ:
The prestigious tournament moved from its traditional home at the Emirates Golf Club to ‘showcase the skyline and city of Dubai to the world’
‘Golf teaches you to stay grounded, and I am so proud to have managed to improve every year of my career so far – the statistics say that’
With the support of the EGF she has found the path to success while fuelling her ambition of turning pro
We have to wait another week for the DP World Tour to start their 2024 campaign with the Dubai Invitational
From the Rolex Series and Major Championship dates to significant changes, here’s everything you need to know about the new season
Two winners from the Regional Finals will win the ultimate prize of a one-week all-expenses paid trip to Georgia in the US
Nic Cartwright says the brand is doing everything in its power to introduce more people to the sport