India beat South Africa by seven wickets to level Test series

India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. — Reuters

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 4:22 PM

India won the second Test by seven wickets against South Africa in just two days at Cape Town on Thursday.

After 23 wickets fell on the first day on an extremely difficult wicket to bat, South Africa started their second innings at 62-3 with a deficit of 36 runs.

After being bowled out for 55 in the first innings, South Africa did much better in the second, thanks to a stunning hundred from opener Aiden Markram (106 off 103 balls, 17 fours, 2 sixes).

But none of the other batsmen could stand up to the Indian pace attack as the Proteas were all out for 176.

Jasprit Bumrah (6/61), with his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, ensured India only had a small target of 79 to chase in the fourth innings.

Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (28 off 23 balls) set the tone for India's chase with a blistering attack.

South Africa did get three wickets — Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) — but skipper Rohit Sharma (17 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (4 not out) ensured India reached home safely to level the two-match series.

South Africa had won the first Test at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

