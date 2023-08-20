India beat Ireland to clinch T20 series

We have over 14 legends of the game that we brought on as co-owners. It's like Messi and Ronaldo coming together to create a new football league, he said
India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 58 off 42 balls, Sanju Samson's 40 off 26 deliveries and last but not the least Rinku Singh's entertaining 38 off 21 balls.
In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29 while Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2 for 37. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 2/15.
For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls.
Brief scores:
India: 185 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 58, Sanju Samson 40, Rinku Singh 38; Barry McCarthy 2/36, Craig Young 1/29, Ben White 1/33) beat Ireland: 152/8 in 20 overs (Andrew Balbirnie 72 off 51 balls, Jasprit Bumrah 2/15, Prasidh Krishna 2/29, Ravi Bishnoi 2/37) by 33 runs.
ALSO READ:
We have over 14 legends of the game that we brought on as co-owners. It's like Messi and Ronaldo coming together to create a new football league, he said
Events will include top level baseball, tennis, gymnastics, fencing and much more
UAE’s Camero tied second with a round to play at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club
Close to 100 executives from the international airport retail industry will mark the occasion when they compete at two of Dubai’s iconic golf courses
Australian World Cup winner David Warner and Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in action in UAE's IPL-style franchise league
Cristofer Bagge delivered the MVP round of the tournament in the November edition at Dubai Hills Golf Club
Chestertons Global awarded the winners Boadicea The Victorious, Riyadh and Northern Data Group ,Dubai at the Desert Palm Polo Club
Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club to host next qualifier which is open to all golfers