UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India beat England by 106 runs to level Test series

Chasing 399 for victory, England were all out for 292 in the second session on day four

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes. — Reuters
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes. — Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 1:20 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets apiece and bowled India to a series-levelling victory by 106 runs against England in the second Test on Monday.

Chasing 399 for victory, England were 95-1 before they lost five wickets in the morning session to allow India to take charge of the contest in Visakhapatnam.

Opener Zak Crawley struck 73, while Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley produced defiant 36s down the order but England were eventually all out for 292 in the second session on day four.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed Rehan Ahmed, who did a decent job as England's nightwatchman by scoring a brisk 23.

Ashwin then rattled England by dismissing Ollie Pope and Joe Root in successive overs.

Pope made 23 before edging the off-spinner and the ball stuck to Rohit Sharma's outstretched left hand at slip.

Root, nursing a finger injury, smashed Patel for a six but gifted his wicket when he danced down the track to hit Ashwin and ended up offering a top-edge to Patel at backward point.

Crawley batted with characteristic aggression, and Jonny Bairstow (26) also looked set before they departed in successive overs before lunch.

England's hopes was effectively snuffed out when Ben Stokes was run out for 11.

The third Test in Rajkot begins on Feb. 15.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports