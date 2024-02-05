India beat England by 106 runs to level Test series

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes. — Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 1:20 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets apiece and bowled India to a series-levelling victory by 106 runs against England in the second Test on Monday.

Chasing 399 for victory, England were 95-1 before they lost five wickets in the morning session to allow India to take charge of the contest in Visakhapatnam.

Opener Zak Crawley struck 73, while Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley produced defiant 36s down the order but England were eventually all out for 292 in the second session on day four.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed Rehan Ahmed, who did a decent job as England's nightwatchman by scoring a brisk 23.

Ashwin then rattled England by dismissing Ollie Pope and Joe Root in successive overs.

Pope made 23 before edging the off-spinner and the ball stuck to Rohit Sharma's outstretched left hand at slip.

Root, nursing a finger injury, smashed Patel for a six but gifted his wicket when he danced down the track to hit Ashwin and ended up offering a top-edge to Patel at backward point.

Crawley batted with characteristic aggression, and Jonny Bairstow (26) also looked set before they departed in successive overs before lunch.

England's hopes was effectively snuffed out when Ben Stokes was run out for 11.

The third Test in Rajkot begins on Feb. 15.

