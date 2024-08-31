India announces Under-19 squad; Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, drafted in team

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 1:21 PM

The Junior Selection Committee on Saturday announced India's Under 19 squad for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia Under 19 starting from September 21 which will include three ODIs and two four-day matches to be played in Puducherry and Chennai, respectively.

The multi-format series will kick off from the the three-match ODI series on September 21, 23 and 26 followed by a two-match four-day series from September 30 and October 7.

The captain for Men in Blue in the white ball format is Mohd Amaan from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and for the red ball format is Soham Patwardhan from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Among the players selected for the upcoming series in Samit Dravid, who is the son of the Indian Cricket Team's former coach, Rahul Dravid.

There are players from different Cricket Associations across India such as UPCA, MPCA, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), Maharashtra Cricket Association (MAHCA), Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) and Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA).