Impressive start from West Indies after Virat Kohli's landmark hundred

Kohli equalled Don Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries in his 500th international match

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century. — AP

By AP Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 2:54 AM

West Indies were an uplifting 86-1 after Virat Kohli hit his first overseas century since 2018 for India on day two of the second Test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday.

India were all out for 438 on the stroke of tea then West Indies made their best start yet of the brief series.

By the time West Indies had 86 runs in Dominica, where India won the first test by an innings in three days, the home side was five and six wickets down.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were slow and steady on a good surface with a sticky outfield. Brathwaite reached stumps on 37 with newcomer Kirk McKenzie on 14.

Chanderpaul took on Ravindra Jadeja and miscued to be caught for 33.

Kohli was so comfortable against the West Indies attack that he got himself out.

He resumed on 87; had all night to ponder whether he'd get his 29th Test century and 76th century across the formats after falling for 76 in Dominica.

The spectators had to wait only seven overs into the day for him to achieve the milestone after steering Shannon Gabriel past point for his 10th boundary. Kohli faced 180 deliveries. He bowed and kissed his wedding ring.

Kohli equalled Don Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries in his 500th international match.

In the same over, Jadeja racked up a fifty off 105 balls.

Kohli was eventually out for 121 off 206 balls when he tried to squeeze a single off his own shot and was run out by Alzarri Joseph's throw from square leg. Kohli would have been in if he dived but his stand with Jadeja of 159 was broken.

Jadeja didn't last much longer, out caught behind on 61 off Kemar Roach after a review.

While India got the milestones in the morning, West Indies removed both overnight batsmen and had an even better session after lunch.

India added only 65 runs in 20 overs of the middle session and lost its last four wickets.

Ishan Kishan edged Jason Holder behind on 25, and spinner Jomel Warrican removed Jayden Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj to leave India nine down.

At that point, Ravichandran Ashwin smacked three boundaries off Roach to reach his fifty and was last man out in the same over for 56. Roach and Warrican shared three wickets each.

Ashwin's 19th half-century boosted India to a total that's unlikely to lose it the 100th test between the teams.

Brathwaite and Chanderpaul, chastened by the poor effort in Dominica, were content to score at barely two runs per over in their partnership of 71.

While Ashwin took 12 wickets in Dominica, the batters were more careful of Jadeja, who took 1-12 off 10 overs on Friday. New medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar bowled four overs and conceded 10 runs.

McKenzie made an early impression when he slogged Ashwin for a six and Jadeja through the covers to the boundary.

