ILT20: Trent Boult delivers a masterclass against Knight Riders

Trent Boult of MI Emirates appeals for a wicket during the match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. — ILT20

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 11:07 PM

MI Emirates outclassed Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to record an emphatic nine-wicket win in the ILT20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

New Zealand's star pace bowler Trent Boult (3/14) was at his absolute best as Emirates bowled Abu Dhabi Knight Riders out for just 95 runs in 14.1 overs.

Boult was well supported by Akeal Hosein who took two wickets for 21 runs.

Knight Riders’ experienced all-rounder Andre Russell fought valiantly, hitting 48 runs off 25 balls with four sixes and three boundaries.

Muhammad Rohid Khan hastened the end of Knight Riders’ innings, taking three wickets for 25 runs.

MI Emirates began their chase with Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera striking comfortably. Waseem started by hitting Josh Little for two boundaries and a six off consecutive deliveries in the first over while Perera did the same against David Willey in the second over off successive deliveries.

Together they put on 42 runs in 4.2 overs before Perera was dismissed by Matiullah Khan for 22.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran, who joined Waseem, carried his team quickly to the target with an unbeaten 39 off 16 balls with five sixes and one boundary.

Waseem remained unbeaten on 26 off 20 balls with two boundaries and a six. The MI Emirates won the match with 71 balls to spare.

This big win lifted them to the top of the table with four points from three matches.

The Knight Riders are in fifth position with two points.

Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors, with two points each, are in second, third and fourth position respectively at the table.

The Desert Vipers, who play Gulf Giants on Wednesday, will be hoping to win their first match after losing their opening match to Knight Riders on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Boult said his ploy of pitching the ball up worked well in the game against the Knights on Tuesday.

“I had a simple game plan. Try to pitch it up and search for some swing. I saw in the earlier game that it was swinging around early, so wanted to maximise the conditions," the Kiwi superstar said.

"Akeal is a quality player, he swings the bowl well himself too. It’s not often that we get to see eight overs by the new ball bowlers.”

Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine wants his players to forget this mishap.

“When you lose four wickets in the powerplay, you are on the back foot. The key to this game was to soak up the pressure and accumulate," he said.

"You’ve got to get it out of the way tonight and forget it as soon as possible because we have a game in two days’ time. They are senior guys, and they will know where they went wrong.”

MI skipper Nicholas Pooran, on the other hand, wants his team to capitalise on this big win.

“We wanted to win this game and respond after the first game where we lost heavily. The guys accepted the challenge," he said.

"Boult bowled amazingly. Hopefully we can be consistent, keep our feet on the ground, come out for the next game with the same, consistent mindset.”

Brief scores:

MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 9 wickets.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 95 in 14.1 overs (Andre Russell 48, Akeal Hosein 2 for 21, Trent Boult 3 for 14, Muhammad Rohid Khan 3 for 25) MI Emirates 96 for 1 in 8.1 overs (Muhammad Waseem 26n.o, Kusal Perera 22, Nicholas Pooran 39n.0)