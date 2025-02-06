ILT20: Sharjah Warriorz to face Desert Vipers for a place in final

Tom Kohler-Cadmore of Sharjah Warriorz plays a shot during the Eliminator of the DP World International League T20 between the MI Emirates and the Sharjah Warriorz held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on the 6th February, 2025.Photo by Pankaj Nangia / CREIMAS / ILT20RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Sharjah Warriorz clinched a thriller against defending champions MI Emirates to book their place in the Qualifier 2 of the ILT20 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Warriorz won the Eliminator by six wickets to knock MI Emirates out of the tournament and set up a clash with Desert Vipers on Friday.

The winners of Friday's Qualifier 2 in Sharjah will book their place in Sunday's final against Dubai Capitals.

On Thursday, MI Emirates, after being put into bat, managed to score just 146/8 in 20 overs.

Sharjah Warriorz skipper Tim Southee (4-0-24-2) led from the front with a fine bowling display.

MI Emirates captain Nicholas Pooran scored 42 off 22 balls, but the West Indian lacked support from the other end.

In reply, the Warriorz reached the target in 18.5 overs losing four wickets as Tim Seifert (40 not out off 20 balls), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40 off 40 balls) and Johnson Charles (36 off 20 balls) played superb knocks.

“Always nice to get to that winning position. Our bowlers did a great job. Those first four balls Pooran faced put pressure on us. The bowlers have been unbelievable. The way they use the new ball is outstanding. Big semifinal coming up, hopefully, we can make it to the final,” said Seifert who was named man-of-the-match.

Meanwhile, Pooran admitted his team needed a bigger total to defend against the Warriorz.

“We were below par, we put ourselves in a hole. It was difficult to defend on this surface where there wasn't much assistance for the bowlers," he said. "Our bowlers tried very hard, credit must be given to them. They (Warriorz) took their chances. We didn't have an answer for them. Congrats to them. You get what you deserve, we haven't been consistent. Looking forward to next year.” Brief scores: Sharjah Warriorz beat MI Emirates by six wickets MI Emirates 146/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 42, Tom Banton 29, Kusal Perera 18, Tim Southee 2 for 24) Sharjah Warriorz 149/4 in 18.5 overs (Tim Seifert 40 not out, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 40, Johnson Charles 36, Muhammad Rohid 3 for 32)

Player of the match: Tim Seifert