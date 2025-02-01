ILT20: Pooran pleased with his match-winning knock for MI Emirates

Nicholas Pooran of MI Emirates plays a shot. — Supplied photo

The MI Emirates’ captain Nicholas Pooran was delighted with his man-of-the-match winning performance after he guided his side over the line against the Gulf Giants at Dubai International Stadium on Friday in Season 3 of the ILT20.

The MI Emirates won the game by five wickets and also registered their first victory of the season in Dubai. Skipper Pooran, who walked away with the player of the match award, finished unbeaten on 58 off 37 deliveries, also won the player of the match award.

Earlier, Gulf Giants made 173/6 in 20 overs, thanks to skipper James Vince's superb knock of 86 off 50 balls.

It was Vince's highest score in the ILT20.

In reply, the MI Emirates reached the target in 19.1 overs losing five wickets.

While Pooran made 58 not out off 37 balls, Andre Fletcher scored 31 and Romario Shepherd remained unbeaten on 23.

UAE spinner Aayan Afzal Khan (2-0-9-2) was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants, but Pooran rose to the challenge and dragged his team over the line for their fifth win of the season to keep the playoff hopes alive.

“I knew I had to get the job done and had to be there till the end. I am more experienced now and know what's required. The key is to trust yourself to absorb the pressure,” he said.

Gulf Giants’ skipper Vince rued the missed chances on the field.

“We didn't feel it was that straightforward out there. There was some turn for the slower bowlers, but we dropped a catch, and it ultimately cost us tonight. Tonight hasn't gone well for us,” he said. Brief scores: MI Emirates beat Gulf Giants by five wickets Gulf Giants - 173/6 in 20 overs (James Vince - 86, Shimron Hetmyer - 15, Muhammad Rohid Khan - 2 for 36, Waqar Salamkheil 1 for 23) MI Emirates - 174/5 in 19.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran - 58 not out, Andre Fletcher - 31, Romario Shepherd - 23 not out, Aayan Khan - 2 for 9, Blessing Muzarabani - 1 for 17.)