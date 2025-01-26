ILT20: Gulf Giants get the better of MI Emirates in thrilling contest

Mark Adair of Gulf Giants celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of MI Emirates. — Supplied photo

The Gulf Giants were forced to dig deep, and they responded brilliantly, to defeat the MI Emirates by two wickets, in what was a nail-biter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday in Season 3 of the ILT20.

The Gulf Giants looked down and out at one stage, before their lower order showed nerves of steel to guide the side over the finish line against the MI Emirates. The win helps the Gulf Giants move to fifth on the points table.

Asked to bat first, the MI Emirates 151/6 in their 20 overs. Tom Banton scored 56 while Kieron Pollard made 34.

Daniel Worral took 2 wickets for 19 for the Gulf Giants.

In reply, Gulf Giants reached home in on the last ball of the match, losing eight wickets.

Gerhard Erasmus scored 37 and Tom Alsop 32.

UAE's Aayan Afzal Khan combined with Tom Curran (16) and Muhammad Zuhaib (1 not out) to clinch a thrilling win off the final delivery of the game.

Aayan, who scored an unbeaten 11 of six deliveries, was instrumental in helping his side over the line.

Earlier, Desert Vipers (152/2 in 14.5 overs) beat Sharjah Warriorz (151/8 in 20 overs) by eight wickets in the first match on Saturday.

Desert Vipers remain on top with 12 points from seven matches.

Brief Scores

Gulf Giants beat MI Emirates by two wickets MI Emirates 151/6 in 20 overs (Tom Banton – 56, Kieron Pollard – 34, Daniel Worral 2 for 19, Mark Adair – 1 for 24, Blessing Muzarabani – 1 for 16,) Gulf Giants 152/8 in 20 overs (Gerhard Erasmus – 37, Tom Alsop – 32, Tom Curran 16, Fazalhaq Farooqi – 3 for 34, Muhammad Rohid Khan – 2 for 15) Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriorz by eight wickets Sharjah Warriorz 151/8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 55, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 42, Tim Seifert 16, Khuzaima Tanveer 4 for 22, David Payne 2 for 33) Desert Vipers 152/2 in 14.5 overs (Alex Hales 77 not out, Sam Curran 54 not out, Adam Milne 2 for 17)