ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan eye two wins before India match

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur hopes his team will have two wins under their belts before they face old rivals India in the eagerly-awaited World Cup blockbuster.

The 1992 champions face the Netherlands first up in Hyderabad on Friday followed by Sri Lanka at the same venue four days later.

Pakistan will then lock horns against India in Ahmedabad on October 14 in front of 132,000 fans in the world's biggest cricket arena.

"It's going to be an unbelievable spectacle," said Arthur on Thursday.

"I can't wait for it, personally. Hopefully we've got two wins under the belt before we get to Ahmedabad."

Arthur praised world number one ODI team India.

"India are playing some fantastic cricket, but so are we," said Arthur. "I just think it's going to be a great game. I can't wait for it, personally."

Pakistan will hope to overcome a poor show in the recent Asia Cup where they suffered a 228-run rout at the hands of India and lost by two wickets against Sri Lanka.

They also went down in both World Cup warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia, also in Hyderabad.

Arthur said his team will, however, be focused on the Netherlands rather than India.

"We're not getting too far ahead of ourselves," said Arthur. "First of all, the boys love being in India, which is fantastic.

"The pressure of a World Cup is always massive. But I think our boys are in a really good place."

Pakistan appointed Arthur in April this year for a second stint, doubling up on his job with Derbyshire in the English county championship.

He vowed to complete the unfinished business of winning a second World Cup to add to Pakistan's 1992 triumph.

"I felt in 2019 we were very, very close," said Arthur despite Pakistan failing to reach the semifinals.

"These young boys have now become men and have another four years' experience.

"Look, they're a very close group because they've played together for so long. They know each other backwards. They're not only teammates, but they're generally friends as well."

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad is known for high scores with New Zealand chasing 346 and Pakistan compiling 337 in a chase of 352 against Australia in the warm-ups.

"It looks an incredibly good wicket," said Arthur. "The wickets we had for the warm-up games were brilliant and this pitch looks no different. It looks like a very, very good one."

Arthur also played down concerns over the lack of form of opener Fakhar Zaman and spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan.

"I think form comes and goes," said Arthur. "The quality of these players that we have in those positions is undoubted. It's about making sure they are in a good space mentally, and then just hopefully that they click tomorrow."

Friday's match:

Pakistan vs Netherlands

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderebad

12:30 pm UAE Time

Teams:

Pakistan (possible XI): 1 Fakhar Zaman 2 Imam-ul-Haq 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 5 Saud Shakeel/Salman Ali Agha 6 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 Shadab Khan 8 Mohammad Nawaz 9 Hasan Ali 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi 11 Haris Rauf

Netherlands (possible XI): 1 Vikramjit Singh 2 Max O'Dowd 3 Wesley Barresi 4 Bas de Leede 5 Colin Ackermann 6 Scott Edwards (capt &wk) 7 Ryan Klein 8 Logan van Beek 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Shariz Ahmed 11 Paul van Meekeren

Head-to-head:

Matches 6

Pakistan won 6

Netherlands won 0

