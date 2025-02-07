ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan unveil jersey; tournament's official song released

Photo: PCB/X

With a little less than a fortnight to go to hosting their first major cricket tournament in 29 years, Pakistan is gearing up for the return of big-time cricket in the country.

Pakistan, which last held a major cricketing event in its country when it co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with neighbours India and Sri Lanka, will host this edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.

And the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the team's official jersey for the eight-team competition.

The tournament takes place from February 19 to March 9 and follow a hybrid model. Pakistan are the hosts but India will play their matches in Dubai.

Watch the video of the official jersey below:

Official song

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the release of the official song, Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke, by renowned singer Atif Aslam.

The official song for the event is produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, with lyrics penned by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad. The music video is a visual celebration of the diverse culture of Pakistan from the streets to the markets to the stadium and represents the love and enjoyment of the game.

Watch the video of the official song below:

"I am very fond of cricket and I always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having the passion and understanding of the game — I feel connected to the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers and the feeling of being a fan. I used to wait for matches in particular the India versus Pakistan game which was always full of emotions and sentimental value. And that is why I am very excited to have been a part of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 official song," singer Atif Aslam said.

Gaddafi Stadium reopened after renovation